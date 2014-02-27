A Former Hedge Fund Manager Is Selling His Florida Beach House For $US13 Million

Alberto Franco, emerging market expert and former hedge fund manager at Quantek Frontier, is selling his modern South Florida beach front home, the Wall Street Journal reports.
According to the listing, the 8,960 square foot residence offers an oversized dock with private boat slip — all for just a hair under a cool $US13 million.
The house is listed with Franco’s real estate agent wife, Rossana Franco of Carrington Real Estate Services.
The home sits on approximately 100 feet of water frontage in the town of Golden Beach, Florida. Originally listed for $US12 million, Mrs. Franco decided to raise the price this month to just under $US13 million due to the strengthening local market, reports WSJ.
The owners bought the waterfront property for $US3.4 million back in 2006. Both the front and back of the home features landscaped courtyard areas.
Inside, the living, dining and kitchen areas are combined in one large space with grey limestone flooring and stark white walls. The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
According to Zillow, this property is the second most expensive for sale on this exclusive street. Down the block is a home priced at $US14,720,000 million.
On the waterfront side of the home, there is an infinity-edge pool, barbecue grill, bar, and covered seating area.
