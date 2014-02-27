A Former Hedge Fund Manager Is Selling His Florida Beach House For $US13 Million

Alberto Franco, emerging market expert and former hedge fund manager at Quantek Frontier, is selling his modern South Florida beach front home, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the listing, the 8,960 square foot residence offers an oversized dock with private boat slip — all for just a hair under a cool $US13 million.

The house is listed with Franco’s real estate agent wife, Rossana Franco of Carrington Real Estate Services.

