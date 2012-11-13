Fund Manager Optimism Towards China Has 'Exploded'

Photo: ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images

These are interesting bullet points from a Bank of America fund manager survey.Fund managers…



Are more optimistic on global growth: readings have improved for all of the economy, inflation and corporate profits.

And this is down to optimism on China exploding – growth expectations at 3y highs!

Are nevertheless more cautious about Europe: European growth expectations (net 10% seeing weaker growth in 2013 vs net 9% seeing stronger growth prev.) have de-correlated from global growth expectations in November

Are still hating Japan: most contrarian regional trade

Hedge Funds exposure to Equities rose to its highest (40%) since 2007.

While a majority of investors (>70%) still believes that the US fiscal cliff is not priced into Equities – still #1 tail risk.

The Chinese optimism is very interesting.

This is a big theme we’ve been hitting on lately. Chinese sentiment is booming, US is fading.

Still, we’re surprised to see it characterised as “exploding.”

