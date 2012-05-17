Fund Manager Jeff Gundlach: One Simple Reason To Short Apple

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

At the Ira Sohn conference, genius fund manager Jeff Gundlach gave one simple reason for why people should go short Apple: People aren’t going to line up around the corner for “iPhone 87.”It’s a simple take on a theory that Apple can only do so much to excite people with new products.



For what it’s worth, right after Gundlach spoke, David Einhorn said he was long Apple and thinks it’s one of the most misunderstood stocks on the market.

