Fund Manager Who Donated To Anti-Gay Marriage Initiative Arrested In Prostitution Sting

An Oregon-based fund-of-funds manager was one of nine men arrested in a prostitution sting last week.

The Oregonian‘s Fenit Nirappil reports that police in the city of Tigard posted advertisements online for paid sex and undercover officers responded to calls from those ads. The police officers then arranged for a meet up at an area hotel where they arrested the men last Thursday, the report said.

James Allan Bisenius, 62, who runs Portland-based ~$4 billion fund of funds Common Sense Investment Management, was one of those named in The Oregonian’s report, which cites police.

According to the Portland Business Journal‘s Matthew Kish, both Bisenius and Common Sense Investment Management keep a low profile.

Its website is a single page. It’s located in a nondescript office park off Interstate 5 in Southwest Portland, not a glass tower in Greenwich, Conn. Founder James Bisenius lives in Sherwood and doesn’t grace society pages or preside over art gallery openings. A newspaper archives search turns up only a handful of press mentions about the firm and not a single feature article. Some local financial professionals don’t even know it exists.

The internet reveals a little bit more about Bisenius

In 2004, Bisenius, who is from Sherwood, OR, donated $US22,000 in support of Measure 36, an initiative defining marriage in the Oregon Constitution as as a union of one man and one woman, according to FollowTheMoney.org.

Records show that Bisenius owns two farms — Antone Ranch in Mitchell, OR and Bizzy B Seven in Sherwood, OR. Below is a photo of Antone Ranch.

Oregon Wild, which aims to protect and restore the state’s wildlands/wildlife, recognised Bisenius and his wife Janet for donating at the “public lands level” during the fiscal year 2010.

Bisenius’ firm sent us this statement:

Common Sense Investment Management’s President Dean Derrah For more than two decades, Common Sense Investment Management (CSIM) has brought superior risk adjusted returns to our investors and clients. CSIM’s success is about a team of committed and driven investment professionals; not one individual. Jim Bisenius’ recent personal transgression bears no reflection on this outstanding team of professionals or the quality of portfolio management at CSIM. Going forward, the firm’s partners have decided that Jim will remain in his role as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and he will deal with this recent event as the personal matter that it is. Our investment process and decision making will continue to be made by our investment committee, which is comprised of our President, four Portfolio Managers, Director of Operational Due Diligence, Director of Risk Management and myself. All management decisions continue to be made by the management team. We look forward to building on CSIM’s successful 22-year track record and creating value for our investors.

