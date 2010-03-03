Fund Flows Expose The World's New Safe Havens

With Europe’s long-term viability under the spotlight, and continued consternation about America’s sluggish economic growth prospects, it’s clear where the perceived safe havens are right now — U.S bonds and emerging market stocks.



EPFR Global: Flows into US Bond Funds hit an 11-week high in the week ending February 24 as investors looked for places to park the more than $130 billion they have pulled out of Money Market Funds so far this year. On the equity side, Emerging Market Equity Funds posted a second straight week of inflows and US Equity Funds accounted for some 45% of the inflows recorded by all equity fund groups during the week. Global Equity Funds had their best week since mid-September and Japan Equity Funds extending their longest winning streak since early 3Q08.

The crumbling of Eurozone credibility has resulted in a new world of safe havens. U.S. treasuries remain the safe haven of last resort, and are arguably even more entrenched as such due to Europe’s problems (and despite America’s). But new secondary defensive investments are becoming clear — the bonds of strong established companies (think U.S. non-financial multinationals) and the emerging markets who have their fiscal house in order. (think Asia)

