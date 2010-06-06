Investor Fund Flows Have Never Been This Bearish Since Lehman Collapsed

Latest fund flow data from the Investment Company Institute shows just how panicked investors became in May. As shown below in red, we’ve seen enormous outflows from U.S. equities, with $13.4 billion fleeing in the week of May 26th alone. Bond fund flows, shown in grey, have continued to see net new money.



It’s a bit of a surprise that stocks didn’t fall further. The last four weeks were actually the worst 1-month outflows since Lehman collapsed in 2008, as shown below in red:

From a fund flow perspective, investors in mutual funds have now pulled money out of U.S. stocks during 2008, 2009, and now year-to-date in 2010. To us this should be read as a substantial contrarian indicator. The investor panic was enormous during the last four weeks, and on a multi-year view, investors have simply been pulling more and more money out of stocks:

ICI data is comprised of flow estimates ‘derived from data collected covering more than 95 per cent of industry assets and are adjusted to represent industry totals.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.