Sharp Reversal: Long-Term Investors Are Now Selling This Market

After a five-month streak of net inflows for US domestic equities, September long-term mutual fund data shows a sharp reversal.



At the current run-rate of net outflows we’ve seen over the last two weeks, long-term mutual fund investors could be set to pull out more money than they injected into the market over the last three months in total. (data via ICI)

