Brighten Up This Brutal Winter With Fun Athletic Socks

Over the last few years, athletic wear has gotten a serious style upgrade.

Gym enthusiasts no longer have to stick to the basic white socks, black shorts combo.

We recommend adding a couple of pairs of colourful gym socks for your trips to the gym.

Remember: When picking athletic socks, you’ll want to avoid cotton, which retains sweat and can lead to blisters. You’ll want to stick to a wool sock for cold-weather exercise and “wicking” synthetic fabrics for indoor activities.

We’ve put together a list of both ankle and crew socks that will be perfect to wear to the gym.

Short Athletic Socks

When it comes to athletic socks, go big or go home. You can go as bright as you want since the gym doesn’t exactly have a style-code. Neon and bright tropical colours have been pretty popular for sportswear this year.

Ankle socks will keep your feet cooler than longer options like crew socks.

Long Athletic Socks



But if you prefer longer socks, here are some bright options. Again, you can go as wild as you like when it comes to gym socks.

Long socks have the added bonus of keeping your feet warmer. So if you don’t handle the winter well, these are a great choice.

