Madoff Lawsuit Describes Piles Of Coke, Office Sex And Topless Waitresses

Besides making everyone he worked with a lot of money, Bernie Madoff’s office was full of sex and drugs, according to a new complaint.



The accusations are made by California lawyer Joseph Cotchett, who represents about a dozen victims. Cotchett interviewed Madoff in prison this summer.

Here are juicy details from pages 47-49 of the suit:

DRUGS



Behind this facade was a different side of Madoff and BMIS. Starting in 1975, Madoff began sending a long-time employee and office messenger to obtain drugs for himself and the company who worked with another individual who became a supplier to BMIS. These two men were described as street tough men from Harlem “who were not to be messed with.” Their job was to get drugs and bring them to the office for use at BMIS. The employees in the office were well known and everyone knew, including some special investors. Drug use in the office was described as rampant and likened the office to the “North Pole” in reference to the cocaine use. Eventually the main employee supplier was fired for his drug abuse when cocaine and other undisclosed drugs were found in his desk in 2003. Madoff worried that it might bring in drug prosecutors who might uncover the big scam.

SEX

In regards to the diversion-filled office environment, employees described the wild office parties sans spouses. There were topless entertainers wearing only “G-string” underwear serving as waitresses, and a culture of sexual deviance existed in the office. The employees had late night affairs in exciting places – such as their boss’ sofa “with whomever they could find.” Employees described it as a wild, fast-talking, drug-using office culture.

Madoff also maintained a list of his favourite attractive female masseuses in his personal telephone book. Madoff’s affinity for escorts,masseuses, and attractive female employees was well known in the office culture, and certain feeders were allowed to participate in the conduct. A significant amount of the money stolen from investors went towards these lavish indulgences as well as other expenses for his employees, family and favourite feeders.

Here’s the full salacious suit.

