23 things you probably didn’t know about Harry Styles

Stevie Nicks called Styles her “love child.”

Nicks, singer-songwriter and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac, is a close friend of Styles.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks said, “He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

Styles paid tribute to Nicks at her second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. She had originally been added as a member of Fleetwood Mac and was now being welcomed as a solo artist.

“She is the family member that you can always count on,” Styles said about Nicks during the ceremony. “I hope she knows what she means to us, what she means to yet another generation of artists who look to her for inspiration and trailblazing courage.”