23 things you probably didn’t know about Harry Styles

- Harry Styles was one of the five members of the famous boy band One Direction.
- He hosted “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
- Styles has over 40 tattoos, including a matching one with Ed Sheeran.
Although he made it through a few rounds as a solo artist, Styles was eliminated from the competition. But he was brought back to become part of a group of boys (Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne) that later became One Direction.
Styles said he came up with the band’s name but added it has no significant meaning.
His former boss, Simon Wakefield, told The Mirror in 2013, “[Harry] was the most polite member of staff we’ve ever had.”
Styles returned to the bakery years later to film parts of One Direction’s 2013 movie, “This Is Us.”
He joined the group in high school, and the band performed in several talent shows and even at a wedding.
And although his bandmate Will Sweeny was supportive of Styles auditioning for ITV’s “The X Factor,” he didn’t realize what would come of it.
“I just thought it would be an experience. I never thought he would leave,” Sweeny told Manchester Evening News in 2013. “In fact, Harry is still a member of White Eskimo because he never told us he was leaving.”
And in 2015, he told Entertainment Weekly that his mother often played Twain’s songs in his childhood home.
He added that he also listened to music from The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac, and Norah Jones when he was growing up.
Styles played himself and pretended to be sick to get more attention from Carly, and later in the episode, the band performed the hit single “What Makes You Beautiful.”
Styles played a young soldier named Alex, a performance that earned him praise from several critics.
He delivered a portion of his opening monologue behind a piano and later played a Sara Lee intern, a pilot, and several other roles in various sketches.
Styles was also the musical guest and performed the tracks “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up” from his album “Fine Line.”
In the psychological thriller, which is currently being filmed, he’s playing Jack, the husband of Florence Pugh’s character. Other stars like Chris Pine and Nick Kroll are also set to appear in the movie.
In 2014, Grande told MTV she “was like crying” the first time she heard the song, which is on Grande’s album “My Everything.”
Styles also penned the romantic ballad “Someday” with Meghan Trainor, and it appeared on Michael Bublé’s 2016 album.
Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, Gucci brought Styles on for a high-fashion campaign in 2018, which was shot in North London and featured 1970s-inspired fashion.
In 2019, Styles was a co-chair of the Met Gala alongside Michele, who also sponsored the event.
For his cover shoot, the singer sported a light-blue dress paired with a black blazer, a look reminiscent of his devotion to fashion.
“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes,” he said in his cover story. “I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”
“I was really young, and I wore tights for that,” he said. “I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”
This may be why Styles starts his track “Woman” with the line, “Should we just search romantic comedies on Netflix and then see what we find?”
Among the notable tattoos are a mermaid on his left arm, a pair of swallows on his chest, and a butterfly on his torso.
The two have known each other for years, and Sheeran has even cowritten some of One Direction’s major tracks, including “Little Things” and “Moments.”
Corden’s popular bit entails each guest choosing a closed box, one of which is labeled with the word “tattoo” on the inside. In front of a live audience, each person opens their box, and the one who reveals the phrase immediately is inked by an on-hand tattoo artist.
Styles chose the fated box when he played and got the words “Late Late” tattooed on his forearm.
And on the day the articles of impeachment were drawn up against former-President Donald Trump, Styles delivered the opening monologue in front of a live audience.
“Thanks for giving me an easy one, James,” Styles said. “The articles have been formally written up, and to make sure Trump reads them, they’ve included lots of pictures and some scratch-and-sniff stickers.”
He also interviewed Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner and played “Spill Your Guts” with the latter guest star.
He said he injured himself while tripping on the drug at the Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu, California.
“This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue,” he said. “So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth.”
“Reading didn’t really used to be my thing. I had such a short attention span,” he said. “But I was dating someone who gave me some books; I felt like I had to read them because she’d think I was a dummy if I didn’t read them.”
Styles added that Haruki Murakami’s “Norwegian Wood” was the first book that he couldn’t put down and sparked his interest in the hobby.
The organization’s Instagram page posted about the news and captioned the photo, “Thank you @harrystyles for donating your hair. It left last week along with other fantastic hair donations, on its way to the wig manufacturer.”
In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks said, “He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”
Styles paid tribute to Nicks at her second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. She had originally been added as a member of Fleetwood Mac and was now being welcomed as a solo artist.
“She is the family member that you can always count on,” Styles said about Nicks during the ceremony. “I hope she knows what she means to us, what she means to yet another generation of artists who look to her for inspiration and trailblazing courage.”
“The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it, and he was like: ‘Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even OK?'” Ephrata said. “And I was like: ‘Yeah, that’s so nice.'”
His constant check-ins earned Styles the nickname among his cast members.
“That’s why it was so fun because everybody was so like comfortable,” Ephrata added.