23 things you probably didn’t know about Harry Styles

Christina Dambrosio,Crystal Wall
Harry Styles
Harry Styles has released two solo albums. Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was one of the five members of the famous boy band One Direction.
  • He hosted “Saturday Night Live” and “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
  • Styles has over 40 tattoos, including a matching one with Ed Sheeran.
At age 16, Harry Styles auditioned for “The X Factor” with a Stevie Wonder song.
Harry Styles X Factor
Harry Styles wore a scarf during his audition for ‘The X Factor.’ ITV
Dressed in a cardigan and scarf, he sang Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.”

Although he made it through a few rounds as a solo artist, Styles was eliminated from the competition. But he was brought back to become part of a group of boys (Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne) that later became One Direction.

Styles said he came up with the band’s name but added it has no significant meaning.

Styles grew up in Holmes Chapel, England, where he worked for a local bakery.
Harry styles tongue
Harry Styles has since visited the bakery he used to work at. Getty/Steven Ferdman
When he was 14 years old, Styles started making £6 per hour at the W Mandeville bakery in Holmes Chapel. 

His former boss, Simon Wakefield, told The Mirror in 2013, “[Harry] was the most polite member of staff we’ve ever had.”

Styles returned to the bakery years later to film parts of One Direction’s 2013 movie, “This Is Us.” 

 

Growing up, he was in a band called White Eskimo.
Harry Styles smol
White Eskimo was a pop-punk band. AP Photo/Charles Sykes
Long before his days in One Direction, Harry Styles was in a pop-punk band called White Eskimo.

He joined the group in high school, and the band performed in several talent shows and even at a wedding.

And although his bandmate Will Sweeny was supportive of Styles auditioning for ITV’s “The X Factor,” he didn’t realize what would come of it.

“I just thought it would be an experience. I never thought he would leave,” Sweeny told Manchester Evening News in 2013. “In fact, Harry is still a member of White Eskimo because he never told us he was leaving.”

He’s said he considers Shania Twain to be one of his biggest influences.
Shania twain
Shania Twain is a famous country musician. Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Styles said country icon Twain is one of his biggest influences in “both music and fashion.”

And in 2015, he told Entertainment Weekly that his mother often played Twain’s songs in his childhood home.

He added that he also listened to music from The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Fleetwood Mac, and Norah Jones when he was growing up. 

He’s been on an episode of “iCarly.”
Icarly one direciton
The rest of One Direction was on the episode as well. Nickelodeon
In 2012, the musician and his fellow One Direction bandmates guest-starred on the Nickelodeon show “iCarly” on an episode called “iGo One Direction.”

Styles played himself and pretended to be sick to get more attention from Carly, and later in the episode, the band performed the hit single “What Makes You Beautiful.”

He also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s film “Dunkirk.”
Harry styles dunkirk set photo
‘Dunkirk’ was Harry Styles’ first major film. KGC-49-182/STAR MAX/IPx
In 2017, Styles made his big-screen debut in “Dunkirk,” a war drama. The film took home three Oscars and starred Fionn Whitehead and Tom Hardy, among others.

Styles played a young soldier named Alex, a performance that earned him praise from several critics. 

 

In 2019, Styles was on “Saturday Night Live” as the host and musical guest.
Harry styles snl
Harry Styles on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ NBCUniversal
Styles had previously appeared on NBC’s “SNL” as a musical guest in One Direction and on his own in 2012 and 2017, respectively. And in 2019, he returned to host the late-night sketch show.

He delivered a portion of his opening monologue behind a piano and later played a Sara Lee intern, a pilot, and several other roles in various sketches. 

Styles was also the musical guest and performed the tracks “Watermelon Sugar” and “Lights Up” from his album “Fine Line.”

Styles is set to star in an Olivia Wilde film.
Harry styles performing may 2017
Harry Styles was cast Jack in ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
In 2020, Styles was cast as a replacement for controversial actor Shia LaBeouf in Wilde’s upcoming movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

In the psychological thriller, which is currently being filmed, he’s playing Jack, the husband of Florence Pugh’s character. Other stars like Chris Pine and Nick Kroll are also set to appear in the movie.  

 

He has written songs for other popular artists, including Ariana Grande.
Ariana grande
‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ was cowritten by Harry Styles. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Styles cowrote “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” specifically for Grande to perform.

In 2014, Grande told MTV she “was like crying” the first time she heard the song, which is on Grande’s album “My Everything.” 

Styles also penned the romantic ballad “Someday” with Meghan Trainor, and it appeared on Michael Bublé’s 2016 album.

Styles landed a Gucci campaign in 2018.
Harry styles met gala 2019
Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Styles is known for his expansive suit collection, many of which are custom-made by Gucci.

Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, Gucci brought Styles on for a high-fashion campaign in 2018, which was shot in North London and featured 1970s-inspired fashion.

In 2019, Styles was a co-chair of the Met Gala alongside Michele, who also sponsored the event.

 

 

He made Vogue history.
Harry styles
Harry Styles became the first solo man on the cover of American Vogue. Scott Barbour/Getty Images
In 2020, Styles was featured on the front of the December issue of Vogue, making him the first man to appear solo on the cover of the American magazine. 

For his cover shoot, the singer sported a light-blue dress paired with a black blazer, a look reminiscent of his devotion to fashion

“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes,” he said in his cover story. “I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

His love for fashion may have started after performing in his first school play.
Harry styles
Harry Styles played a mouse named Barney in his first school performance. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Styles said in his Vogue interview that he always liked dressing up when he was a kid. And in his first school play, he was a church mouse named Barney and enjoyed wearing the costume. 

“I was really young, and I wore tights for that,” he said. “I remember it was crazy to me that I was wearing a pair of tights. And that was maybe where it all kicked off!”

He likes “The Notebook.”
The notebook
Harry Styles has said he watches a lot of rom-coms. New Line Cinema
In a 2017 interview with BBC Radio 1, Styles said that he loves the movie “The Notebook” and watches a lot of romantic comedies, especially ones that involve Nicholas Sparks. 

This may be why Styles starts his track “Woman” with the line, “Should we just search romantic comedies on Netflix and then see what we find?”

He has over 40 tattoos, including a mermaid on his forearm.
Harry styles golden
Harry Styles has two bird tattoos on his chest. Harry Styles/YouTube
According to Ranker’s count, Styles’ tattoo collection has now surpassed 40 pieces.

Among the notable tattoos are a mermaid on his left arm, a pair of swallows on his chest, and a butterfly on his torso.

 

He and Ed Sheeran have matching tattoos.
Harry Styles Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran have also worked together professionally. David M. Benett/Getty Images for Fudge Urban
Ed Sheeran told MTV in 2013 that he and Styles have matching tattoos, and Sheeran has actually inked the former-One Direction member in the past.

The two have known each other for years, and Sheeran has even cowritten some of One Direction’s major tracks, including “Little Things” and “Moments.”

He got a tattoo on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Harry styles on the late late show
Harry Styles on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden.’ CBS
When Styles appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in 2015 with his three other bandmates, One Direction and James Corden all played a game of “Tattoo Roulette.”

Corden’s popular bit entails each guest choosing a closed box, one of which is labeled with the word “tattoo” on the inside. In front of a live audience, each person opens their box, and the one who reveals the phrase immediately is inked by an on-hand tattoo artist. 

Styles chose the fated box when he played and got the words “Late Late” tattooed on his forearm. 

And he later went on to guest host that same show.
Harry styles carpool karaoke
Harry Styles on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke.’ CBS
In 2019, Styles subbed for Corden and guest-hosted “The Late Late Show.” This time around, the singer sat in the driver’s seat of the “Carpool Karaoke” van while Corden gave him advice on hosting. 

And on the day the articles of impeachment were drawn up against former-President Donald Trump, Styles delivered the opening monologue in front of a live audience.

“Thanks for giving me an easy one, James,” Styles said. “The articles have been formally written up, and to make sure Trump reads them, they’ve included lots of pictures and some scratch-and-sniff stickers.”

He also interviewed Tracee Ellis Ross and Kendall Jenner and played “Spill Your Guts” with the latter guest star.

 

He has four nipples.
Harry styles four nipples
Two of Harry Styles’ nipples are extra. Brad Hunter/Newspix/Getty
In a 2017 interview with Chelsea Handler, the singer confirmed that he has four nipples, two of which are supernumerary, meaning extra.
He said he once bit off the tip of his tongue while tripping on magic mushrooms.
Harry styles dancing
Harry Styles said he did ‘a lot’ of magic mushrooms while recording ‘Fine Line.’ Theo Wargo/Getty Images
The musician told Rolling Stone in his 2019 cover-story interview that he did “a lot” of magic mushrooms while working on his album “Fine Line.”

He said he injured himself while tripping on the drug at the Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu, California.

“This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue,” he said. “So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth.”

 

He is now an avid reader.
Harry styles
Harry Styles is a fan of the author Haruki Murakami. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
In his Rolling Stone cover story, the singer said he spent his 25th birthday reading in a Japanese coffee shop.

“Reading didn’t really used to be my thing. I had such a short attention span,” he said. “But I was dating someone who gave me some books; I felt like I had to read them because she’d think I was a dummy if I didn’t read them.”

Styles added that Haruki Murakami’s “Norwegian Wood” was the first book that he couldn’t put down and sparked his interest in the hobby.

Styles once donated his hair to make wigs for cancer patients.
Harry styles signature hair
Harry Styles cut his hair in 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
In 2016, Styles chopped his iconic locks for his role in “Dunkirk,” and Self reported that he actually donated his hair to Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children receiving cancer treatment. 

The organization’s Instagram page posted about the news and captioned the photo, “Thank you @harrystyles for donating your hair. It left last week along with other fantastic hair donations, on its way to the wig manufacturer.”

Stevie Nicks called Styles her “love child.”
Harry Styles Stevie nicks
Stevie Nicks has referred to Harry Styles as her ‘adopted son.’ Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Nicks, singer-songwriter and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac, is a close friend of Styles.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks said, “He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives I said, ‘Oh my God, this is the son I never had.’ So I adopted him.”

Styles paid tribute to Nicks at her second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. She had originally been added as a member of Fleetwood Mac and was now being welcomed as a solo artist.

“She is the family member that you can always count on,” Styles said about Nicks during the ceremony. “I hope she knows what she means to us, what she means to yet another generation of artists who look to her for inspiration and trailblazing courage.” 

Styles has been called a “consent king.”
Watermelon sugar harry styles
Harry Styles earned this title on the set of his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video. Columbia/Erskine Records
In a 2020 Instagram live, Ephrata and Aalany McMahan, two models who starred in Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” music video, talked about calling the singer a “consent king.”

“The people were telling him to touch my hair and play with it, and he was like: ‘Wait, wait, wait, pause — can I even touch your hair? Is that even OK?'” Ephrata said. “And I was like: ‘Yeah, that’s so nice.'”

His constant check-ins earned Styles the nickname among his cast members. 

“That’s why it was so fun because everybody was so like comfortable,” Ephrata added.

About the Author
