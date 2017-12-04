Take a look at what employees at top companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Adobe do for fun in the office

Sarah Jacobs LinkedIn employees sit down for a board game during ‘InDay’ — a monthly event that offers LinkedIn employees the chance to participate in different activities and team-building exercises.

All work and no play makes … well, certainly nothing good for office morale.

When Business Insider toured the offices of Yelp, LinkedIn, Facebook, Kickstarter, and Adobe, both virtually and in person, we found that they’re all full of opportunities to have a little fun in the workplace during the day.

From swinging around in the gym to playing some fun, old-fashioned board games, here’s what these employees do at the office when they aren’t working:

