11 iPhone Games You Should Play Next Time Your Bored

If you're looking to kill some time, you need to have some good games on your phone.
For example, there’s Dots, the new addictive puzzle game that challenges you to connect the same colours.
The games in this list are quick, fun, and a perfect way to waste a few minutes.
Dots is a simple game that has you race against the clock to connect dots of the same colour. The lightning-fast rounds are great for when you only have a minute or two to play.
Letterpress is very similar to Scrabble. You play against a friend and try to fill up the board with your colour. More letters means more points. Be careful though –– your friend can steal your tiles.
Temple Run 2 is an endless run game. Pull it out when you have a few free minutes. The game follows its wildly popular predecessor with better graphics and a new city-in-the-sky setting.
The Room Pocket is a puzzle-mystery game with gorgeous visuals. Unlock clues and use your touchscreen to unravel the narrative mystery.
Flick Golf Extreme lets you to drive amidst skyscrapers, aircraft carriers, and waterfalls. It's easy enough but still engaging.
774 Deaths is not meant to be easy. This platformer from Square Enix has different control schemes that vary by level. The game is difficult enough to keep you busy.
Rock Runners lets you sprint, swing, jump, and portal your way through this futuristic action platformer.
Dumb Ways To Die features adorable amorphous blobs facing imminent death in the most imaginative ways possible. It's your job to keep them alive as more and more critters are added to the screen.
Word Rush is a game that puts you against the clock. As the letters disappear the game gets harder. You can compete against your friends or try and beat your own record.
