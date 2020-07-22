Stephen Coburn/Shutterstock The first Cheetos product ever released was Crunchy Cheetos, followed by Cheetos Puffs.

Cheetos are one of the most beloved American snack foods on the market.

However, few people probably know when the snack was first invented or by whom.

Fans also probably don’t know there’s a name of the orange dust that covers your fingers while eating Cheetos.

Cheetos are beloved by snackers worldwide, but most people probably don’t know the history behind the crunchy, cheesy snack.

For instance, many might not be aware that the cheese dust coating you get on your fingers while eating Cheetos has a name or what famous Mexican street food inspired the first Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Cheetos.

Cheetos were invented in 1948 by Fritos founder Charles Elmer Doolin in Dallas, Texas.

Geri Lavrov/Getty Images Cheetos.

However, Doolin didn’t have the resources to take his snack food nation-wide just yet. Doolin partnered with potato chip entrepreneur Herman W. Lay to release Cheetos nationwide, as well as a potato product called Fritatos.

Cheetos proved so successful that, in 1961, Doolin and Lay merged their two companies to form Frito-Lay Inc.

The snack food is now owned by PepsiCo.

Cheetos were first called Chee-tos.

Lisa F. Young/Shutterstock Cheetos.

There’s no definitive explanation for how Cheetos got their name, but some have guessed it’s a nod to Fritos. Since Cheetos were originally made with Fritos ingredients, it can be surmised the name was granted from the fact that they were cheesy Fritos – thus, “Cheetos.”

The first Cheetos product ever released was Crunchy Cheetos.

Barry Blackburn/Shutterstock Bags of Cheetos on a store shelf.

Crunchy Cheetos were invented in 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. It remained the brand’s only Cheetos product until the introduction of Cheetos Puffs in 1971.

There’s a name for the cheesy dust you get all over your fingers from Cheetos.

calimedia/Shutterstock Cheetos Puffs.

According to the Cheetos website, the orange or red Cheeto dust you get all over yourself – and can’t help but lick – is called “cheetle.”

One Cheeto sold for $US99,000 on eBay because it looked like a famous gorilla.

Kelvin Wong/Getty Images Cheetos.

According to an article by Delish, in 2017, someone found a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that looked like Harambe, a gorilla who achieved internet fame after being shot and killed in the Cincinnati Zoo. The seller earned more than six figures for the strangely-shaped snack food.

The idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was first created by a janitor working at a Frito-Lay plant.

David Tonelson/Shutterstock Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

According to an article by The Kansas City Star, the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos was first imagined by 12-year-old plant-worker Richard Montañez, who had recently dropped out of school and spoke very little English.

In 1976, Montañez got a call through to then-CEO Roger Enrico telling him his idea for a spicier take on the company’s classic snack food, inspired by Mexican street corn. When Montañez later presented his product idea, Enrico loved the idea.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos were first released in the early 1990s, and have been a smashing success ever since. Montañez has also worked his way up through the company from his original job as a janitor, including serving as an executive vice president at the company.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are rumoured to truly be addictive, but research is mixed.

Fauzan Fitria/Shutterstock Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

According to Children’s MD, health professionals have claimed that the red pepper spice found in hot Cheetos contains the natural chemical capsaicin, which signals the body to release natural opioids and endorphins. Some think that the body could begin to crave these endorphins, leading people to eat the entire bag – or more.

However, while research has shown capsaicin does release endorphins, there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove one could become dependent on these endorphins or need capsaicin in the same way we crave the molecules caffeine or nicotine.

The first Cheetos mascot was an animated mouse named Cheetos Mouse, which debuted in early 1971, but was replaced by smooth-talking Chester Cheetah in 1986.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cheetos Chester Cheetah.

The official Cheetos slogans have changed over the years. Cheetos Mouse was known to say, “Chee-tos. Cheese that goes crunch!” and later “Hail Chee-sar!”

Chester Cheetah had the slogan “It ain’t easy bein’ cheesy” from 1986 to 1997 but has said “Dangerously cheesy” ever since.

Cheetos opened its own pop-up restaurant in New York City in 2017.

Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER Macaroni and cheese topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos at the Cheetos Restaurant.

Called the Spotted Cheetah, the first-ever Cheetos restaurant opened in Tribeca in New York City. Featuring Cheetos-inspired decor and a menu featuring the classic snack food, the restaurant opened to much fanfare, and since the restaurant was only open for three days, reservations were highly coveted and hard to come by.

Cheetos has had a number of different fast-food collabs, including partnering with Taco Bell for a Cheetos-filled Crunchwrap slider.

Photo courtesy of Taco Bell Cheetos Crunchwrap from Taco Bell.

It was filled with seasoned ground beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and Cheetos, but the menu item is no longer available.

Cheetos has also partnered with Burger King to create Mac n’ Cheetos, and KFC, with the release of the Cheetos fried chicken sandwich that took the internet and our team of taste-testers by storm.

