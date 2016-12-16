Take a look at what employees at companies like Facebook and LinkedIn do for fun in the office

Sarah JacobsLinkedIn employees sit down for a board game during ‘InDay’ — a monthly event that offers LinkedIn employees the chance to participate in different activities and team-building exercises.
All work and no play makes … well, certainly nothing good for office morale.
Business Insider toured the New York City offices of Yelp, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Kickstarter, which are full of opportunities to have a little fun in the workplace.
Here’s what they do at the office when they aren’t working:
Hollis Johnson
At LinkedIn, they have got all the basics, including a pool table, foosball tables, and a karaoke machine
Sarah Jacobs
Their Empire State Building office also has its own secret speakeasy, hidden by a wall of rotary phones.
Sarah Jacobs
On the day Business Insider visited, LinkedIn was hosting an 'InDay' -- a monthly event that offers LinkedIn employees the chance to participate in different activities and team-building exercises. This VR demonstration was one of the day's special activities.
At Facebook's Manhattan location, workers can kick back and play one of the board games waiting throughout the office.
Sarah Jacobs
Sarah Jacobs
LinkedIn employees aren't the only ones who get to try virtual reality. Facebook shares a chance at the tech, too.
In Kickstarter's Brooklyn office, workers can play Killer Queen in the office's large, homey kitchen.
Hollis Johnson
Or, they can take advantage of their own rooftop garden to relax in the great outdoors (with the office dogs, too!).
