Take a look at what employees at companies like Facebook and LinkedIn do for fun in the office

Áine Cain, Hollis Johnson, Sarah Jacobs
LinkedIn In Day Board gameSarah JacobsLinkedIn employees sit down for a board game during ‘InDay’ — a monthly event that offers LinkedIn employees the chance to participate in different activities and team-building exercises.

All work and no play makes … well, certainly nothing good for office morale.

Business Insider toured the New York City offices of Yelp, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Kickstarter, which are full of opportunities to have a little fun in the workplace.

Here’s what they do at the office when they aren’t working:

Employees at Yelp's Manhattan office can enjoy a game of corn hole during work hours...

Hollis Johnson

... or quick round of table hockey.

Hollis Johnson

And for the more musical workers at Yelp, there's always the office's new karaoke machine.

Hollis Johnson

At LinkedIn, they have got all the basics, including a pool table, foosball tables, and a karaoke machine

Sarah Jacobs

LinkedIn workers can enjoy a video game or a film in the office's theatre.

Sarah Jacobs

Their Empire State Building office also has its own secret speakeasy, hidden by a wall of rotary phones.

Sarah Jacobs

On the day Business Insider visited, LinkedIn was hosting an 'InDay' -- a monthly event that offers LinkedIn employees the chance to participate in different activities and team-building exercises. This VR demonstration was one of the day's special activities.

Sarah Jacobs

At Facebook's Manhattan location, workers can kick back and play one of the board games waiting throughout the office.

Sarah Jacobs

If they're feeling fancy, they can play dress up with this employee-built wall of disguises.

Sarah Jacobs

LinkedIn employees aren't the only ones who get to try virtual reality. Facebook shares a chance at the tech, too.

Sarah Jacobs

In Kickstarter's Brooklyn office, workers can play Killer Queen in the office's large, homey kitchen.

Hollis Johnson

Or, they can take advantage of their own rooftop garden to relax in the great outdoors (with the office dogs, too!).

Hollis Johnson

