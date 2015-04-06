15 high-paying dream jobs you've probably never heard of

Jacquelyn Smith

If you want to make loads of money, but the idea of becoming a doctor, lawyer, or engineer sounds boring to you, you might not be cut out for any ordinary job.

Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying gigs that aren’t so run-of-the-mill.

A new infographic from Savoo reveals 15 of them:

Jobs pay wellSavoo

