12 Quirky Apps That Will Put The Fun Back Into Using Your Smartphone

If you have a smartphone, you know that apps are everything.Apps personalise your device and make the experience much more fun and productive.
But it’s easy for your apps to start feeling stale. Here are some fun, surprising choices that will shake up your experience and make your phone feel brand-new.
Fog of World encourages you to explore the world around you. The quirky new app places a layer of 'fog'--a reference to the military term 'fog of war'--over a map. The virtual fog lifts as you walk or drive around.
Fog of World turns an everyday task like walking into a fun game with achievements.
Read our interview with the app's creator, Olli Wang.
Available for: iPhone
Price: $4.99
Chirp is a new type of app. It helps you to share your files with others easily, on the go. Chirp literally sings information from one iPhone to another. The downside: You both have to have the app installed. The upside: You don't have to send an email, pair Bluetooth connections, or reveal your cell-phone number through a text message. Chirp makes it easy to send photos, Web pages, and contacts, all from your built-in speaker.
Price: Free
Available for: iPhone
Vapp uses sound to snap a picture, making it easy to take hands-free photos. You can whistle, clap, scream, or do anything to make noise and the app will snap a picture.
Check out our full review of Vapp.
Available for: iPhone
Price: Free
Skitch started as a PC app for sharing screenshots and other images, but has now made the transition over to mobile. With Skitch you can use shapes, arrows, sketches, and text annotation to get your point across fast.
Skitch is the perfect tool for highlighting something in a photo, collaborating with coworkers, or brainstorming ideas. It's now owned by Evernote, so your images can get stored with all your other notes.
Price: Free
Pushover aims to make your mobile notifications much simpler. The app integrates with IFTTT (If This Then That), a service which schedules various online tasks, and makes it easy for you to send and receive push notifications.
Pushover is compatible with a ton of apps--check out the full list here.
Price: $3.99
Wickr is a messaging app that allows you to send secure, and private text, voice, video, and pictures from app to app.
One of Wickr's neatest features is its ability to send self-destructing messages. Besides the self-destructing messages, everything sent through Wickr is anonymous, encrypted, and cleared of tell-tale digital traces.
Price: Free
Available for: iPhone
Super Hexagon is a simple but ridiculously addictive game. The quirky app challenges you to stop the little arrow from touching the wall.
We love the minimalistic feel and the basic gameplay controls. It's so easy that literally anyone can play.
Price: $2.99
Available for: iPhone
Catch helps you capture your most important ideas so you never miss anything. You can create voice, photo, and text notes, online and offline. It's incredibly easy to share checklists to collaborate with others, too.
For those worried about security, users can protect notes with a four-digit PIN.
Price: Free
Gliph allows you to send private messages to anyone you choose.
Besides private messaging, Gliph also takes advantage of cloaked email. This means you can protect your privacy when responding to an email on Craigslist and other public sites.
Other features include encrypted texting and data storage, permanent two-way message deletion, and locking the app using a PIN.
Price: Free
Slices is a new kind of Twitter app. The app makes it easy for you to explore topics you're interested in and even has built in live event streams.
Slices also has a few exclusive features including its timeline slicer. The timeline slicer is a group of mini-feeds that you define, letting you read what you want, when you want.
Price: Free
Sleep Cycle is an intelligent alarm clock. The app analyses your sleeping patterns to let you know when you are in your deepest sleep and wakes you when you are in the lightest sleep. You can even use music from your own iPod to wake up.
Sleep Cycle's goal is to wake you up when you are the most rested. In our experience, it works as advertised.
Price: $0.99
Available for: iPhone
