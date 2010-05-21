Fully-Functional Flash For Mobile Is Finally Here

Adobe just announced a new version of Flash, 10.1, that will be fully supported by the newest version of Android, which was also just announced at Google’s I/O developer conference.



A strange feature of the ongoing controversy surrounding Apple’s decision not to support Flash on any of its mobile devices has been that no one else was making mobile devices with Flash support either. No longer.

Read more about Flash 10.1, Android 2.2, and everything else Google is announcing right here →

