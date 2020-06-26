15 questions we have after the 'Fuller House' finale

Netflix The final nine episodes of ‘Fuller House’ wrapped up neatly, but it left some things dangling.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Fuller House.”

The five seasons of “Fuller House” culminated in a triple wedding for D.J., Stephanie, and their best friend Kimmy.

Where was Michelle? And why weren’t Kimmy’s parents at the wedding?

Insider gathers together the many lingering questions – and some answers, with the help of Candace Cameron Bure – you may have after the show ended.

Was D.J. supposed to end up with Steve?

Netflix It was always going to be Steejay.

Yes. Candace Cameron Bure told Insider she knew for a while that D.J. would wind up with her high school sweetheart.

“I knew in season four that they were going to be together and that was going to be the goal and the highlight of season five,” said Cameron Bure. “We just didn’t know how they were going to put that together throughout the arc of this season. But I knew from the start that that’s what we were going to build up to by the end of the season.”

Was there supposed to be a sixth season?

Netflix There could have been one more season with D.J., Stephanie, Kimmy, and their kids.

Cameron Bure said that was the original plan.

“We were thrilled that we had five [seasons],” said Cameron Bure. “I know there was some disappointment though that we didn’t have the sixth season, but there are other network reasons, we aren’t privy to that information, as to why they made that decision one season early.”

What would a sixth season have included?

Netflix Cameron Bure would have liked to see more story lines with the young kids.

Since so much of season five is built around D.J., Steve, and preparations for a triple wedding, that some of the other characters were a little sidelined.

Cameron Bure would have liked to see more development of the kids in another season.

“I would have liked to have seen a lot more storylines with the kids and particularly the babies,” said Cameron Bure. “That’s something that was so special in “Full House” because you actually saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler.”

Where was baby Dani?

Netflix Stephanie brings home baby Dani on the season five premiere.

Stephanie’s infertility and journey to become a mum was one of the biggest storylines across “Fuller House.” So it was a bit of a disappointment baby Dani was barely a part of the final season.

If it bothered you while watching, it was something that also bothered Cameron Bure.

“The fact that we didn’t highlight Dani, Stephanie’s baby, very much in season five, to me that was a bit disappointing,” she said.

“We understand why they didn’t, but that was something that I would have wanted to see in season six, her truly raising a baby. And then we find out she’s pregnant again at the end,” Cameron Bure added.

Why did Danny walk D.J. down the aisle instead of Stephanie?

Netflix Uncle Jesse walks Stephanie down the aisle.

This is a question that keeps coming up from fans. On the finale’s wedding, Danny walks D.J., not Stephanie, down the aisle even though this was Stephanie’s first wedding.

Uncle Jesse walks Stephanie down the aisle instead.

Many fans considered that Steph and Jesse are more closely aligned and have a closer relationship on the show. D.J. has been pitted as more similar to Danny as the show’s main core.

Where was Aunt Becky?

Netflix Loughlin’s final ‘Fuller House’ appearance was on season four, episode nine.

Lori Loughlin and her husband were indicted in 2019’s college admissions scandal. As a result, Loughlin doesn’t appear on the series’ fifth and final season.

Aunt Becky is mentioned once in the season’s final nine episodes.

On season five, episode 15’s “Be Yourself, Free Yourself” Uncle Jesse tells D.J. that Becky is away in Nebraska, “helping out her mother.”

How did they get Joey McIntyre to return to officiate the wedding?

Netflix D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy are all big fans of the ‘New Kids on the Block’ singer.

Candace Cameron Bure simply called him.

“I sat with our showrunners and we talked about who we wanted to officiate the wedding and we wanted a fun surprise guest,” said Cameron Bure. “I said, ‘Well, if you’re going to ask me or Andrea [Barber], I know hands down we’d love it to be Joey McIntyre.'”

“He was like, ‘I would never pass up the opportunity,'” added Cameron Bure. “It was as easy as that. So, we got our first choice. And he was super funny. I loved it.”

How many cameos were in the finale?

Netflix, Warner Bros. TV via Hulu

In addition to Joey McIntyre, there were a number of characters who returned from “Full House” for the triple wedding.

Gail Edwards returns as Danny Tanner’s ex-fiancée, Vicky, David Lipper appears as D.J.’s ex, Viper, and Scott Menville, who played Kimmy’s ex-boyfriend, Duane, is there as well.

Stephanie’s childhood friend Harry is also at the wedding along with Cameron Bure’s mother.

Cameron Bure’s favourite return was Blake McIver Ewing as Michelle’s school mate Derek Boyd. He auditioned to officiate the triple wedding.

“I think he was the standout surprise guest. I loved that he came back for it,” said Cameron Bure. “We wanted to bring back everyone who was willing to come back.”

“I thought he just did a fantastic job. He nailed it. He made me laugh out loud the most of anyone on the finale show,” she added.

Why were so many exes at the wedding?

Netflix You can spot three exes, along with Harry, who had a romantic interest in Stephanie, here.

“I think that is a message within our show, that we can still all be friends,” Cameron Bure told Insider of why so many exes appear at the wedding. “Things might not have worked out the way that we intended them to originally, but everyone gets along and everyone supports each other.”

“That in itself is such a positive message when it’s not the normal message,” Cameron Bure added.

Did Danny ever consider rekindling his relationship with Vicky?

Netflix The two shared a sweet moment on the ‘Fuller House’ finale.

Danny was happily remarried at the start of “Fuller House,” but his marriage dissolved due to undisclosed reasons.

Danny reunited with his “Full House” ex on the “Fuller House” series finale, planting the seeds for something more. The two seemed like they should have always ended up together, but they always put their careers and families ahead of their relationship. It was never made clear whether the two had tried to make something work and would have been something worthwhile for the follow-up series to explore.

They couldn’t get Michelle, their own sister, to come to the wedding?

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Image/Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are seen arriving to the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Nope! When asked if they tried to get Ashley and/or Mary Kate Olsen to return for the big wedding, Cameron Bure said there wasn’t an attempt to bring them back for the final episode.

“We didn’t try,” said Cameron Bure. “It was made very clear to us early on that they did not want to be a part of the show, so that ended.”

Why wasn’t Joey’s family at the wedding?

Netflix Joey’s kids weren’t well disciplined on season two.

Joey’s family was also noticeably absent from the wedding.

This may have been a little less surprising, though. No explanation was given as to where Giner and their four children were. If we had to guess, they probably weren’t welcome. The last time they all showed up uninvited to the Tanner-Fuller home, the kids trashed Ramona’s room and duct-taped two of D.J.’s sons to chairs.

Does D.J.’s youngest son, Tommy, even exist on this show?

Michael Yarish/Netflix We never learn much about Tommy at all. His job on the ‘Nearlywed Game’ episode was to hold a sign.

Cameron Bure expressed that she wanted to see more of the kids on the series.

Tommy could have been the Michelle Tanner of “Fuller House,” but instead he barely had any worthwhile moments across the show’s five seasons. Instead, he was given throwaway lines and was relegated to receiving cute and adorable moments where he smiled or said, “I love you” or “I love Steve.”

Where are Kimmy’s parents and why weren’t they at the wedding?

Netflix Jimmy and Kimmy get excited about the idea of their parents visiting on the ‘Fuller House’ season five mid-season premiere.

Cameron Bure said they thought about bringing Kimmy’s parents into the picture, but it was a bit late in the game to do so.

“I think it was hard for the writers to introduce what would have been two very significant characters,” said Cameron Bure. “If they wanted to do that, it should have been probably in an earlier season or two for it to make sense.”

If the writers introduced the duo on the final nine episodes, Cameron Bure thought it may have detracted from the wedding a bit.

“I think if you bring the Gibbler parents on, those characters are so extravagant and they’re so big and bold that it’s almost like there wasn’t room,” she added. “And we already have so many cast members on our show. That’s another part of it. It’s very hard to serve such big characters that would actually need their own storylines when you already have so many others to service.”

Do they all really have to be in the same house still? Didn’t Fernando buy Kimmy’s childhood home next door?

Courtesy of Netflix Fernando thought it was a sweet gesture to buy Kimmy’s childhood home.

In the final minutes of the “Fuller House” finale, Stephanie and Kimmy ask D.J. if they can continue living with her and raising their families together. She accepts and everyone rejoices.

While it’s sweet to see the gang stick together, it seems odd that Stephanie and Jimmy would want to continue living in a basement with their child when there’s another perfectly empty house next door.

Fernando had previously announced he purchased Kimmy and Jimmy’s childhood home. As Reddit user modrenman1985 mentioned in a discussion about the final episodes, it would have been sweet to see a gate between the two household’s backyards.

The series could have culminated with Kimmy leaving a fence door ajar and saying the iconic line, “It’s always open.”

