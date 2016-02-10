The first trailer for Netflix's 'Fuller House' is here -- and it's full of memories

The Tanners (and Kimmy) are almost back.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber stopped by “Ellen” today to talk about reuniting for the upcoming “Full House” spin-off, and they showed the trailer for Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

The trailer shows Stephanie (Sweetin) and Kimmy (Barber) moving in with DJ (Bure) at the old Tanner house after she is widowed.

Featuring the classic lines “have mercy,” “how rude,” and “cut it out,” the trailer mixes the new dynamic with some nostalgia.

Kimmy is also still the same, weird, excitable best friend.

The show’s first teaser dropped in December and a second was released in January.

The show hits Netflix February 26.

Watch the trailer below (starts around 2:25):



