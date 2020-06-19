5 cameos you may have missed on the 'Fuller House' finale

Netflix D.J.’s ex Viper looks on as she and Steve share their first dance as a married couple.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the “Fuller House” finale.

A few exes appeared on the final episode of “Fuller House” you may have missed.

While you likely saw Duane, you may have missed D.J.’s ex Viper in the background.

The “Fuller House” finale culminated in a big triple wedding with a lot of surprise blasts from the past.

Some were obvious, like the return of Danny Fuller’s ex Vicky. Others may have been a bit tougher to spot unless you were a big “Full House” fan. You may have noticed the wedding was filled with multiple exes from D.J. and Kimmy’s past, which is generally considered a bit taboo.

But not on “Fuller House.”

“I think that is a message within our show, that we can still all be friends and things might not have worked out the way that we intended them to originally, but everyone gets along and everyone supports each other,” Candace Cameron Bure told Insider of why so many exes appear at the wedding. “That in itself is such a positive message when it’s not the normal message.”

From Joey McIntyre to one of Michelle Tanner’s friends, here’s who popped up on the “Fuller House” finale.

Gail Edwards reprised her role as Vicky Larson for the big day.

Warner Bros. TV/Netflix Gail was previously seen on season three of ‘Fuller House.’

Danny Tanner’s ex surprised him when he showed up at the wedding.

The two were engaged after a trip to Disney World. But when Vicky landed a job as an anchor in New York City, they decided to end things when the two couldn’t agree on how to continue moving their relationship together as a family.

Blake McIver Ewing returned as Michelle’s childhood friend, Derek Boyd.

Netflix, Warner Bros. TV Ewing appeared on seasons six through eight of ‘Full House.’

Derek played the role of Yankee Doodle in a school play on season six of “Full House.” He sang a bit of the song during his appearance on “Fuller House.”

“I think he was the standout surprise guest. I loved that he came back for it,” Cameron Bure told Insider. “We wanted to bring back everyone who was willing to come back.”

“I thought he just did a fantastic job. He nailed it. He made me laugh out loud the most of anyone on the finale show,” she added.

Kimmy’s ex Duane gets a quick one-liner during the nuptials.

Warner Bros. TV/Netflix Duane appears to be at the wedding with another woman.

Duane Moffat was Kimmy’s boyfriend on the final season of “Full House” and the two were nearly married on season eight, episode 19.

Scott Menville previously reprised Duane on season two of “Fuller House” during a high school reunion. He repeats his catchphrase, “Whatever,” during the wedding.

If you look closely, D.J.’s ex, Viper, can be seen in the background at the wedding.

Netflix/Warner Bros. TV Viper only appeared on four episodes of ‘Full House.’ He previously returned on season two of ‘Fuller House’ along with Duane at D.J.’s high school reunion.

David Lipper briefly played D.J.’s boyfriend on season eight until he broke up with her. The two met because Viper played in Jesse’s band.

At the wedding, Viper is seen sitting and conversing with C.J., Steve’s ex.

Stephanie’s old friend Harry Takayama is also at the wedding.

Warner Bros. TV/Netflix Harry (Michael Sun Lee) stands in the background as D.J. and Jesse as they dance.

Stephanie’s friend Harry was played by Nathan Nishiguchi on “Full House” in seasons two and three. The two had a pretend wedding when young.

Michael Sun Lee took over the role on “Fuller House” when he appeared on season one, episode nine to send Stephanie 1,000 roses.

Bonus: Joey McIntyre showed up to officiate the wedding.

Netflix D.J. and the women were surprised to see the ‘New Kids on the Block’ singer appear at their wedding.

Cameron Bure said she had a hand in getting McIntyre to return after his season two appearance.

“I sat with our showrunners and we talked about who we wanted to officiate the wedding and we wanted a fun surprise guest,” Cameron Bure told Insider. “And I said, ‘Well, if you’re going to ask me or Andrea, I know hands down, we’d love it to be Joey McIntyre.'”

So Cameron Bure simply called him up.

“I said, ‘Do you want to be a part of this? Do you want to be in our series finale?’ And he was like, ‘I would never pass up the opportunity. I’ll be there,'” said Cameron Bure. “And it was as easy as that. So we got our first choice.”

