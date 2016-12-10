'Fuller House' creator: 'We were never seriously considering' replacing the Olsen twins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

Youngest Tanner sister Michelle doesn’t return for the second season of Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which premieres on Friday, but her presence is certainly felt.

“There’s probably less Michelle jokes and Michelle references in season two than there was in season one, but we keep the character alive because she’s part of the family,” show creator Jeff Franklin recently told Business Insider.

The absence of Michelle stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who had long left Hollywood to become fashion mavens, generated a lot of headlines ahead of the spin-off’s first season.

One of the biggest stories came from “Full House” star and executive producer John Stamos. He said that the show’s producers talked about recasting the role of Michelle with the Olsen twins’ younger sister, “Avengers” star Elizabeth Olsen. According to Stamos, Elizabeth’s agent turned them down.

“It was just an idea that was out there in the wind,” Franklin said of casting Elizabeth in the role. “We were never going to recast the role.”

The last time Franklin spoke with the twins was during the production of season one in 2015, but he remains hopeful that one of them will return to play the role.

“We’ll continue to reach out and let them know the door is open and we’d love to see them,” he said. “And it’s going to be their call. I respect their wishes. They’re extremely busy and not actors anymore.”

He also understands why they haven’t accepted his offer to return for “Fuller House.”

“They were so young when they did the show,” he told us. “I don’t think they have the same sort of warm, fuzzy feelings that the rest of us had. They were eight years old when the show ended. How many adult friends did you have when you were eight? You know, that you want to hang out with years later? We just didn’t form the same bonds with them that we did with the older cast members.”

At any rate, it’s not as if “Fuller House” is suffering from not having the twins on. According to research company SymphonyAM’s measurements, the spin-off is Netflix’s highest-rated show. (Netflix doesn’t disclose viewing numbers.)

“Obviously, the show is working as it is,” Franklin said. “We’ve got almost everybody back and everyone’s having a great time and so I think the audience has accepted and made their peace with the fact that one of the three sisters is not around.”

