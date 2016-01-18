'Fuller House' creator is hopeful Olsen twins will return in future seasons: 'We only need one'

Although Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen decided to sit out the first season “Full House” spin-off, “Fuller House,” its creator Jeff Franklin remains optimistic.

“I tried,” Franklin told reporters during Sunday’s Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles. “We all tried to persuade them to come and play. They decided not to at this time. We’re hopeful at some point in the future, they may change their minds and reprise Michelle. We only need one of them!”

After a series of back-and-forth conversations with the Olsen sisters about reprising their role as the Tanner family’s youngest daughter, the women decided to pass because they didn’t consider themselves actresses anymore. The multi-millionaire twins now run several fashion businesses.

In their desire to fill the role, producers also approached the twins’ younger sister, “Avengers” star Elizabeth Olsen, but she passed on the offer.

At any rate, the creator says there are no hard feelings wih the Olsen Twins.

“I’m sure we’ve all had family reunions and not everyone shows up, but we still love them and the door is always open and I hope it happens,” Franklin said.

Even without the twins, the show will make a funny reference to Michelle Tanner, though Franklin said it was all in good fun. “It wasn’t meant to be a dig. It was meant to be a playful wink,” Franklin said.

“Fuller House” follows oldest daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) repeating history after becoming recently widowed with two sons. Sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) move in to help D.J.

Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier also reprise their roles for the spin-off.

Franklin’s reference to future seasons, of course, isn’t a reality as of yet. The series premieres on February 26 and Netflix has yet to announce a second season renewal.

Read more live coverage from the Television Critics Association press tour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.