'Fuller House' flat-out addresses the mysteriously missing Olsen twins

“Fuller House” has arrived on Netflix after much anticipation. So far, the show has largely garnered terrible reviews.

However, given the recent press coverage, the millennials who grew up watching “Full House” are devouring it.

There has been heated discussion as to why Michelle Tanner, played by the famed Olsen twins, was missing from the saccharine reunion.

Not a series to miss a laugh-track opportunity, the show flat-out acknowledged Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s glaring absence from the sequel.

People Magazine had already mentioned that the series would attribute Michelle Tanner’s absence to the fact that she was “running a fashion empire in New York.” However, these highlights, which Jezebel shared first, have a somewhat mean undertone.

In the one scene , Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) asks where her little sister, Michelle, is.

“Well, Michelle sends her love,” Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) says, “but she’s busy in New York running her fashion empire,” just as People suggested. It’s what follows that comment that’s more telling.

The cast, oddly standing in a line formation, turns to look at the camera. The laugh track goes wild.

This is a clear nod to the Olsen twins’ departure from the acting world; they’re now full-fledged fashion and business women with their lines, Elizabeth and James and The Row.

There’s another blatant reference to what might have fuelled their absence.

After Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) looks at a receipt for an Elizabeth and James dress, she says, “At these prices, no wonder they don’t need to act anymore!” The laugh track goes wild again. Up until now, most of the press surrounding their choice to abstain from participating in “Fuller House” has been relatively kind.

John Stamos had previously said to Sirius XM (via Business Insider) that the women “didn’t consider themselves actresses.”

Additionally, executive producer Bob Boyett told People that “Ashley said, ‘I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting,'” and that “Mary-Kate said, ‘It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.'”

Boyett also told People that there were scheduling conflicts.

