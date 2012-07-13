FullContact Is Paying Each Of Its Employees $7,500 To Take A Vacation

Photo: Flickr/Mr.Thomas
Brad Lorang, the co-founder of contact management company FullContact, is a firm believer that people need to disconnect from work.On the company’s blog, he announced Paid, Paid Vacation. The program not only pays employees $7,500 to get off the grid, it also provides a minimum of 15 paid days off (not including federal holidays).
In order to get paid the big bucks, the employee must follow these very simple rules:
- You have to go on vacation, or you don’t get the money.
- You must disconnect. No Twitter. No Facebook. No Checking Emails.
- You can’t work while on vacation.
Lorang believes really disconnecting is healthy for individuals who are glued to their computers, iPhones, and tablets. He also thinks getting away for a bit will force employees to collaborate more and create a stronger company. Plus, he thinks everyone deserves a little rest and relaxation.
Think this sounds like the ideal boss? FullContact is hiring.
