FullContact Is Paying Each Of Its Employees $7,500 To Take A Vacation

Photo: Flickr/Mr.Thomas

Brad Lorang, the co-founder of contact management company FullContact, is a firm believer that people need to disconnect from work.On the company’s blog, he announced Paid, Paid Vacation. The program not only pays employees $7,500 to get off the grid, it also provides a minimum of 15 paid days off (not including federal holidays).



In order to get paid the big bucks, the employee must follow these very simple rules:

You have to go on vacation, or you don’t get the money. You must disconnect. No Twitter. No Facebook. No Checking Emails. You can’t work while on vacation.

Lorang believes really disconnecting is healthy for individuals who are glued to their computers, iPhones, and tablets. He also thinks getting away for a bit will force employees to collaborate more and create a stronger company. Plus, he thinks everyone deserves a little rest and relaxation.

Think this sounds like the ideal boss? FullContact is hiring.

Don’t miss: 15 Incredible Employee Perks That Will Make You Wish You Worked At A Startup >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.