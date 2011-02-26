Full WWE All Stars Video Game Roster Released

IGN.com has revealed the complete WWE All Stars roster. The new WWE video game will mix legends and current stars and allow gamers to create the ultimate dream matches with The Rock, John Cena, Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Shawn Michaels, and Roddy Piper and 38 other playable wrestlers.



It is no secret that the Macho Man Randy Savage is the big draw to this game. The former WWE champion returns to a WWE video game for the first time since 1994. A commercial shows Savage wrestling in multiple outfits in the game. Savage is heavily featured in one WWE All Stars commercial in particular and looks like he will be a big part of the marketing campaign.

Gamers will have 45 characters to choose from, although there are three non playable characters. 12 of the 45 characters will be offered as downloadable content for the game. Wrestlers included in the game that may surprise some people are Hulk Hogan, Chris Jericho, and the Ultimate Warrior.

