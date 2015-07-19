Full transcript of Bill Cosby's sexual assault deposition reveals 'casual indifference' toward the allegations

AP Comedian Bill Cosby performs during a show at the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, Fla., Friday, Nov. 21, 2014.

Bill Cosby’s concerted efforts to keep details of past legal proceedings surrounding multiple sexual assault allegations appear to have ended.

The New York Times has obtained the full transcript of Cosby’s 2005 deposition, in which he was questioned in the case of a woman who accused him of drugging and molesting her.

In it, Cosby admitted to obtaining sedative drugs to use on young women he wanted to have sex with.

The Times reports that during the 2005 case, Cosby denied sexually assaulting his accuser, “but did acknowledge he had used powerful sedatives to lure women for sex and employed multiple strategies to keep his wife, Camille, from finding out.”

Details of the questioning show Cosby in an unflattering light, according to the Times, as the comedian spoke “with causal disregard” about his various pursuits of young women.

In the 2005 deposition, Cosby, at times, appeared confident in his encouter with the woman accusing him of assault, calling himself a “decent reader of people and their emotions in these romantic sexual things.”

Cosby allegedly used similar methods with the young women he pursued — many of whom were aspiring models and actresses — often offering to mentor them and give career advice.

Dozens of women have come forward with accusations since last year. Cosby has publicly denied any wrongdoing.

