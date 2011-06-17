Here's The Full Trailer For "Moneyball," The Movie

They teased you yesterday, but now we have (almost) the entire trailer for “Moneyball,” courtesy of entertainment tonight.



All the clichés are there. The precocious child, the anonymous old guys who don’t believe, the grizzled veteran who does, the “us against the world” camaraderie … and a David Justice look-a-alike. Sounds like Oscar material to me.

Based on the book by Michael Lewis, and co-written by Oscar winners Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, the movie is scheduled to be released in September, just in time for the baseball pennant races.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

