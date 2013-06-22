Here's The Full Trailer For Ashton Kutcher's Steve Jobs Movie

The story of Steve Jobs, appropriately titled “Jobs,” hits theatres August 16.



“Jobs” tells the story of Apple’s early days through the launch of the iPod in 2001. The movie stars Ashton Kutcher as Jobs and Josh Gad as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

We’ve already seen a few photos from the shoot, but now the official trailer is out.

Check it out below.

