This Is For Everyone Who Says Obamacare Is Creating A Nation Of Part-Time Workers

One of the big memes over the last year was that Obamacare was creating a nation of part-time workers, as companies reduced workers’ hours below the level at which companies would be obligated to provide health insurance.

For anyone who thinks that, here’s a chart. It shows the change in full-time jobs over the past year versus the change in part-time jobs.

