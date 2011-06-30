Full Tilt Poker Has Their Gambling licence Suspended

Photo: Orin Zebest on flickr

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino regulators on the British Channel Islands have suspended the gambling licence of Full Tilt Poker, halting the company’s online card games and intensifying its legal problems in the United States.The Alderney Gambling Control Commission said Wednesday that it is immediately suspending Full Tilt’s licence after an investigation prompted by earlier indictments accusing company executives and associates of bank fraud, money laundering and other crimes.



The commission says the investigation has shown that Full Tilt employees and associates have operated contrary to its gambling laws. Full Tilt officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A site that tracks online poker traffic shows no users playing on Full Tilt for real money, down from an average of 9,000 at any given moment during the past week.

