The 'world's largest biker bar' just burned to the ground in Sturgis, South Dakota

Full Throttle Saloon, a popular bar in Sturgis, South Dakota that called itself the “world’s largest biker bar,” burned down Tuesday morning.

The bar was the subject of a reality television series that ran for five years on truTV and Reelz.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Video courtesy of The Sturgis Volunteer fire department. Additional video courtesy of Black Helmet Films.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.