Paterno Family: 'Tearing Down The Statue Of Joe Paterno Does Not Serve The Victims Of Jerry Sandusky's Horrible Crimes'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The family of the late Joe Paterno released a statement today in response to the school’s decision to remove the statue of the former football coach from outside Beaver Stadium on the campus of Penn State University.[WATCH THE STATUE BEING REMOVED]



In the statement (via CentreDaily.com), the family once again questioned the conclusions reached by The Freeh Report and the acceptance of those findings by the media, calling it a “flawed and one-sided presentation.”

The family added that it is not the school’s “responsibility to defend or protect” Paterno and that removing the statue “does not serve the victims.”

Here’s the full statement from the Paterno Family (via CentreDaily.com):

Tearing down the statue of Joe Paterno does not serve the victims of Jerry Sandusky’s horrible crimes or help heal the Penn State community.

We believe the only way to help the victims is to uncover the full truth.

The Freeh report, though it has been accepted by the media as the definitive conclusion on the Sandusky scandal, is the equivalent of an indictment – a charging document written by a prosecutor —and an incomplete and unofficial one at that.

To those who truly want to know the truth about Sandusky, it should matter that Joe Paterno has never had a hearing; that his legal counsel has never been able to interview key witnesses, all of whom are represented by lawyers and therefore unavailable; that there has never been an opportunity to review critical evidence which has not been made public; that selective evidence and the opinion of Mr. Freeh is treated as the equivalent of a fair trial.

Despite this obviously flawed and one-sided presentation, the university believes it must acquiesce and accept that Joe Paterno has been given a fair and complete hearing.

We think the better course would have been for the university to take a strong stand in support of due process so that the complete truth can be uncovered.

It is not the university’s responsibility to defend or protect Joe Paterno.

But they at least should have acknowledged that important legal cases are still pending and that the record on Joe Paterno, the board and other key players is far from complete.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.