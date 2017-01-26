FULL TEXT: The government's Brexit bill

The British government just published a bill to the House of Commons which, if passed, will allow the UK to formally begin the process of leaving the European Union. The full text of the bill is published below:

A BILL TO

Confer power on the Prime Minister to notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.

Be it enacted by the Queen’s most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Lords Spiritual and Temporal, and Commons, in this present Parliament assembled, and by the authority of the same, as follows: —

1 Power to notify withdrawal from the EU

(1) The Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU. (2) This section has effect despite any provision made by or under the European Communities Act 1972 or any other enactment.

2 Short title



This Act may be cited as the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017.

