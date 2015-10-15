The full trailer for the next 'Star Wars' movie could be coming October 19

Disney/Lucasfilm Kylo Ren, the new ‘Star Wars’ villain.

Disney might release the first full trailer for “The Force Awakens,” the upcoming new “Star Wars” movie, on October 19, according to multiple reports.

Screen Crush appears to be the first publication to report the news.

It makes sense. So far, we’ve only seen two teaser trailers for “The Force Awakens.” They have very little dialogue or hints at the plot. The full trailer will probably give us a deeper look at what to expect from the new movie.

“The Force Awakens” will be in theatres on December 18.

