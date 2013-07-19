A Full-Page Ad In The New York Times Is Designed To Induce An Orgy Of Goldenfreude

You just have to laugh at this full page ad in the New York Times.



There’s not much to say, but talking about how gold is now “on sale” but that “experts” now predict $5,000 gold, while the Fed devalues the dollar (which hasa been strong) is just remarkable.

Those who experience goldenfreude — pleasures at the misfortune of gold bugs — will love this.

Great catch by Tom Gara, who tweeted the picture.

