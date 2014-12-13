A Custom Car Exhaust Company Just Built The Craziest Motorcycle Concept Ever

Akrapovič The concept’s front wheel measures 30 inches in diameter.

This is not your typical custom chopper.

Akrapovič, a Slovenian company that makes custom car exhausts, just unveiled their new concept bike at the Custombike Show in Bad Salzuflen, Germany. And boy, is it a doozy!

It was created in partnership with Slovenian Dreamachine Motorcycles, and it’s proportions are unlike any custom bike you’ve seen before. The huge front wheel that gives the concept bike its name measures a whopping 30 inches in diameter and is made out of aluminium and carbon fibre.

As Autoblog notes, that’s “13 inches wider than the front wheel on a Ducati 1299 Panigale, 11 inches wider than the front wheel on a Harley Davidson Road Glide.”

It’s also 14 inches wider than a Big Wheel, a toy tricycle that this concept bike’s shape can’t help but call to memory.

Akrapovič The bike is outfitted with a powerful 1,524cc S&S Knucklehead engine.

That huge backend of the bike makes up the exhaust. Yeah, the whole thing. According to the company, all the sculptural bodywork is made out of sheet metal, which forms an extension of the two custom-made exhaust systems.

“The bike itself is essentially an exhaust,” Akrapovič says.

We can only imagine what it sounds like.

Add to that a heap of technology — automated steering, LED taillights, and a hydraulic suspension that enables the bike to be parked upright — and you end up with quite an impressive piece of machinery.

Check out more pictures of the out-this-world design below.

Akrapovič The sculptural rear of the motorcycle makes up the custom exhaust system

Akrapovič LED tail lights finish the back with a minimalist style.

