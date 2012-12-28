The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Photo: Flickr

The last full moon of 2012 happens on Friday, Dec. 28 at 5:21 a.m. EST. The full moon occurs when the sun, the Earth and the moon line up in that order. The Sun’s light hits the side of the moon that faces the Earth, which it makes it look like a bright round disc in the sky.



“To the naked eye, the moon ‘looks’ full for a couple of days on either side of that time, so the exact date doesn’t matter,” writes Space.com’s Geoff Gaherty.

The December full moon is called the oak moon as a testament to the season in which it appears (the October full moon is referred to as the harvest moon and the June full moon is known as the flower moon, for example).

