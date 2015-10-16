'Full House' star John Stamos charged with DUI, possible 6 months of jail time

John Stamos is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday.

The “Full House” actor faces one misdemeanour count of a DUI after being arrested in June. If convicted, Stamos can serve as much as six months in a county jail.

Stamos was arrested near Canon Drive and Brighton Way in Beverly Hills on June 12. Citizens reported the 52-year-old actor was “allegedly behaving strangely and driving erratically,” according to prosecutors.

The case is still under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The DUI charge arrives during a particularly fruitful period for Stamos’ career. Not only is he starring in Fox’s new comedy “Grandfathered,” but he’s also appearing and serving as an executive producer on Netflix’s upcoming sequel to “Full House” titled “Fuller House.”

