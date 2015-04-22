A 13-episode 'Full House' spinoff is definitely happening

Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube Channel John Stamos was told five minutes before he went on Kimmel that he could make the ‘Full House’ announcement.

After reports that a “Full House” reboot may be coming to Netflix earlier this month, John Stamos made it official Monday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

According to Stamos, the new season will be a partial reunion, but mostly a spin-off.

“We were trying to do some kind of spin-off and we wanted to give credit to the legacy and we didn’t want to just sort of throw it away and so Netflix came around and said let’s do 13 episodes,” said Stamos.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new series, which will be called “Fuller House,” will focus on DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron-Bure), her two sons, younger sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweeten), and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Meanwhile, Stamos, who is credited as a producer, will guest star as Uncle Jesse.

ABC Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) will be a main focus of ‘Fuller House.’

Stamos is still unsure about whether or not the Olsen twins will return, and all he could say about Bob Saget was that he “better be” on it.

Either way, the new season won’t let long-time fans down.

“It’s a labour of love and we’ve literally been trying for so many years to do it right and I think we finally got it perfect.”

The new season will premiere on Netflix at some point in 2016.

Watch John Stamos announce the series below:

