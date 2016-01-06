'Full House' spin-off tried to get the Olsen twins' sister, 'Avengers' star Elizabeth, to replace them

In a last-ditch effort to bring the Olsen twins’ “Full House” character Michelle Tanner back for Netflix’s spin-off, a producer approached the twins’ sister, Elizabeth Olsen, for the role.

The fantasy casting coup would have followed a series of back-and-forth conversations with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen about reprising their role as the Tanner family’s youngest daughter. In the end, the women decided to pass, because they didn’t consider themselves actresses anymore. The multi-millionaire twins now run several fashion businesses.

So, John Stamos — who plays Uncle Jesse and serves as an executive producer on the sequel series — thought that 26-year-old Elizabeth, a star in the last “Avengers” film, may be game to take over the role.

“I don’t think this has been talked about,” John Stamos told

Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM talk show, “Radio Andy.” “I didn’t do it, I think [show creator] Jeff Franklin did,” he continued. “I said, ‘Call [Elizabeth Olsen]. Ask her.'”

He continued, “We talked to her agent and her agent was like, ‘Come on, she’s not going to do that,’ but we did call her agent.”

Well, it was worth a try.

<br /> <a href="http://giphy.com/gifs/no-full-house-sdLSQGV9BQRKU">via GIPHY</a><br />

Fans will get a bit of Michelle despite the Olsens not participating. “Fuller House” decided to move forward with a phone call to explain Michelle’s absence. On the show, the characters will prank-call Michelle by saying her catchphrase, “You got it, dude!”

“Fuller House” follows oldest daughter D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) repeating history after becoming recently widowed with two sons. Sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) move in to help D.J.

Stamos, Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, and Dave Coulier also reprise their roles for the spin-off. The 13-episode first season is set to debut February 16 on Netflix.

Listen to Stamos discuss offering Elizabeth Olsen the role below:

