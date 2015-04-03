A 'Full House' revival is probably coming to Netflix -- here's how the internet is reacting

What we all thought was a late April Fool’s joke…
April Fools? pic.twitter.com/lX6sjMh4mI
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 2, 2015
…turned out to be true. “Full House” will reportedly be coming back to Netflix for a 13 episode reunion series. Twitter was a mix of nostalgia and confusion.
Here are some of the highlights:
FULL HOUSE COMING TO NETFLIX OMG
— Aine Gillespie (@AineGillespie99) April 2, 2015
Adam Sandler and Full House. Which washed up 90s icon will Netflix get next?
— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 2, 2015
By bringing back Full House, Netflix is calling an entire generation’s bluff. “You said you love it. Eh? Eh?”
— Brendan Hay (@B_Hay) April 2, 2015
TV: TWIN PEAKS backUS: YayTV: X-FILESUS: YayTV: MR. SHOWUS: YayTV: COACHUS: UmTV: FULL HOUSEUS: UhTV: JUST TELL ME HOW TO LOVE YOU
— Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) April 2, 2015
The whole point of the Coach reboot was to make the Full House reboot sound normal.
— EricP (@EricEricItisme) April 2, 2015
How did Bob Saget already run out of money? RT @Variety: “Full House” to return for new season on Netflix http://t.co/FX6b9N3USZ
— Timmingham III, Esq. (@Aisle424) April 2, 2015
“Full House of Cards.”please send my $US1 million check to Dave Itzkoff℅ The New York Times
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 2, 2015
I’d like the new Full House show better if the original characters still all lived together, and pretended like nothing’s changed
— Andrew Gebhart (@GebAndrew) April 2, 2015
Listen, and I say this as an actual fan of FULL HOUSE who’s seen every episode – WHY IN GOD’S NAME DO WE NEED A FULL HOUSE REBOOT?! WHY?!?!?
— Thane Economou (@ThaneEconomou) April 2, 2015
This is good. When Full House ended I still had so many questions.
— Mike Bates (@MikeBatesSBN) April 2, 2015
*Travels back to 1990*I COME FROM THE FUTURE!”What it’s like?”*sees people watching Coach & Full House*Uh… Pretty much the same?
— Austin H. Gilkeson (@osutein) April 2, 2015
