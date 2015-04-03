A 'Full House' revival is probably coming to Netflix -- here's how the internet is reacting

What we all thought was a late April Fool’s joke…

…turned out to be true. “Full House” will reportedly be coming back to Netflix for a 13 episode reunion series. Twitter was a mix of nostalgia and confusion.

Here are some of the highlights:

FULL HOUSE COMING TO NETFLIX OMG

— Aine Gillespie (@AineGillespie99) April 2, 2015

Adam Sandler and Full House. Which washed up 90s icon will Netflix get next?

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 2, 2015

By bringing back Full House, Netflix is calling an entire generation’s bluff. “You said you love it. Eh? Eh?”

— Brendan Hay (@B_Hay) April 2, 2015

TV: TWIN PEAKS backUS: YayTV: X-FILESUS: YayTV: MR. SHOWUS: YayTV: COACHUS: UmTV: FULL HOUSEUS: UhTV: JUST TELL ME HOW TO LOVE YOU

— Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) April 2, 2015

The whole point of the Coach reboot was to make the Full House reboot sound normal.

— EricP (@EricEricItisme) April 2, 2015

How did Bob Saget already run out of money? RT @Variety: “Full House” to return for new season on Netflix http://t.co/FX6b9N3USZ

— Timmingham III, Esq. (@Aisle424) April 2, 2015

“Full House of Cards.”please send my $US1 million check to Dave Itzkoff℅ The New York Times

— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 2, 2015

I’d like the new Full House show better if the original characters still all lived together, and pretended like nothing’s changed

— Andrew Gebhart (@GebAndrew) April 2, 2015

Listen, and I say this as an actual fan of FULL HOUSE who’s seen every episode – WHY IN GOD’S NAME DO WE NEED A FULL HOUSE REBOOT?! WHY?!?!?

— Thane Economou (@ThaneEconomou) April 2, 2015

This is good. When Full House ended I still had so many questions.

— Mike Bates (@MikeBatesSBN) April 2, 2015

*Travels back to 1990*I COME FROM THE FUTURE!”What it’s like?”*sees people watching Coach & Full House*Uh… Pretty much the same?

— Austin H. Gilkeson (@osutein) April 2, 2015

