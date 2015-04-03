A 'Full House' revival is probably coming to Netflix -- here's how the internet is reacting

Ian Phillips
Full House‘Full House’

What we all thought was a late April Fool’s joke…

…turned out to be true. “Full House” will reportedly be coming back to Netflix for a 13 episode reunion series. Twitter was a mix of nostalgia and confusion. 

Here are some of the highlights: 

