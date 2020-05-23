THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Full House' 25 years later

ABC and and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played Michelle Tanner on ‘Full House.’

“Full House” premiered on ABC in 1987 and lasted until 1995.

Since the show ended, the stars (including Bob Saget, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, and John Stamos) have gone on to get married, pursue fashion, and write books.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Full House” served as one of TV’s most successful sitcoms from 1987 to 1995. The show never failed to entertain viewers with the antics from the Tanner family – which primarily included Danny, D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, but extended to Joey, Jesse, Becky, Nicky, and Alex.

The series led Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (who took turns playing Michelle) to Hollywood stardom, though they prefer not to be in movies and shows these days. On the other hand, a majority of the cast members have continued to act – and you can watch them on Netflix’s “Full House” spin-off, titled “Fuller House.”

Keep reading to see what the cast has been up to since the ABC show ended 25 years ago.

Bob Saget played meticulous and highly organised Danny Tanner on “Full House.”

ABC Danny Tanner was constantly tidying up his house and took spring cleaning very seriously.

After Pam (Jesse’s sister) was killed during a car crash, Jesse and Joey moved in with Danny (their childhood friend) to help him raise D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle.

In addition to being an actor, Saget is a stand-up comedian, director, producer, and writer.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Bob Saget in March 2019.

Saget went on to become a Grammy-nominated comedian for his stand-up special “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About.” His 2014 memoir, “Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian,” became a best-seller.

The 64-year-old actor has also starred on Broadway and toured across the country for comedy shows. Additionally, you might recognise Saget as the narrator and voice of future Ted Mosby on “How I Met Your Mother.”

Saget has three children from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer. In November 2017, Saget revealed that he got engaged to TV host Kelly Rizzo after popping the question while the couple was watching “Stranger Things.” They got married in October 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Some of Saget’s “Full House” costars were in attendance, too.

Candace Cameron Bure rose to fame for her role as D.J. Tanner.

ABC The initials ‘D.J.’ stand for Donna Jo.

D.J. often shared words of wisdom with her younger sisters and later became a veterinarian (as revealed on “Fuller House”).

Cameron Bure currently stars on “Fuller House,” reprising her role as the oldest Tanner daughter.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Candace Cameron Bure in October 2019.

Cameron Bure has been married to Valeri Buri for more than 20 years and they have three children, daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim.

She was also a cohost on ABC’s “The View,” but left after two seasons because balancing her work life and personal life was proving to be difficult.

“I have travelled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York [where “The View” films] during the week,” the actress told People.

Cameron Bure added: “I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I’m happy to be able to spend more time in LA and do more of my full-time jobs there.”

In addition to her “Fuller House” role, Cameron Bure has starred in a few holiday movies for Hallmark, like “A Christmas Detour” and “Journey Back to Christmas.” She also competed on season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars” and finished in third place with partner Mark Ballas.

The actress has also released several books.

Stephanie Tanner was portrayed by Jodie Sweetin.

ABC Stephanie Tanner is the middle child.

Stephanie was the most chatty Tanner, and sometimes provoked her family with her nosy personality. She was sometimes mischievous, and always showed an interest in dancing and singing.

Sweetin’s role on “Full House” (and “Fuller House”) remains her most popular to date.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: Actress Jodie Sweetin visits Hallmark Channel’s ‘Home & Family’ at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 30, 2019 in Universal City, California.

The 38-year-old actress also played an exaggerated version of herself on “Hollywood Darlings,” alongside Beverley Mitchell and Christine Lakin.

Sweetin released a book in 2009 titled “unSweetined: A Memoir,” in which she detailed her experience as a recovering addict. That actress revealed that when “Full House” ended, she (then 14 years old) began drinking. That led to substance abuse and rehab later on, which she has spoken openly about.

She also competed on season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” and got eliminated shortly before the semifinals.

The actress has two children from her previous relationships.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen took turns playing the youngest Tanner.

ABC Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the small screen a few times on ‘Full House.’

The Olsen twins grew up in front of fans. Mary-Kate and Ashley even got to act with each other on a few episodes, like when they played cousins during season four.

For the most part, Mary-Kate and Ashley stay away from the spotlight, unless it involves fashion-related events.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen in June 2019.

After “Full House” wrapped, the twins starred in several movies and shows together, like “Two of a Kind,” “So Little Time,” “Holiday in the Sun,” and “New York Minute.” Don’t expect to see them on the big screen any time soon, though.

The Olsens usually score an invite to the annual Met Gala, among other fashion events. They also have their own brands, Elizabeth and James and The Row.

At the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards, the Olsens won the award for accessories designer of the year.

In 2015, Mary-Kate tied the knot with Olivier Sarkozy. Their split was revealed in May 2020. Ashley was dating a financier named Richard Sachs, but the couple reportedly split in March 2017.

Dave Coulier played comedian Joey Gladstone.

ABC Joey Gladstone’s catchphrase was ‘Cut It Out.’

He never failed to cheer up his nieces with spot-on impressions and jokes.

Like Joey, Coulier loves to make people laugh in real life.

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic Dave Coulier in September 2017.

Before and after “Full House,” Coulier voiced characters on TV shows like “Robot Chicken” and ‘Teen Titans.” The actor has also guest-starred on shows like “How I Met Your Mother” and “Dollface.”

He has performed stand-up comedy at clubs, theatres, and other venues.

The 60-year-old actor also stars on “Fuller House” and has directed five episodes.

Coulier has been married to photographer and producer Melissa Bring since 2014. He has a son named Luc Coulier from his past marriage to Jayne Modean.

John Stamos played charming Jesse Katsopolis, also known as Uncle Jesse.

ABC Uncle Jesse was a talented musician.

There were two things that Uncle Jesse was obsessed with – his hair and Elvis Presley. Of course, his priorities changed when he married Becky and the couple welcomed twins during season five.

In real life, Stamos is also a father.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic John Stamos in January 2020.

Following “Full House,” he went on to do plenty more TV roles. The 56-year-old appeared on shows like “ER,” “Glee,” “Necessary Roughness,” “Grandfathered,” and “Scream Queens.”

He also played a therapist named Dr. Nicky on the hit thriller series “You” and appeared in ABC’s “The Little Mermaid Live!” in 2019.

He’s also a producer and appears on “Fuller House.” Stamos welcomed his first child, a son named Billy, with Caitlin McHugh in April 2018. They tied the knot in February 2019.

Lori Loughlin played Rebecca Katsopolis, better known as Aunt Becky.

ABC Aunt Becky was from Nebraska.

She joined “Full House” after becoming Danny’s co-host on “Wake Up, San Francisco.” Becky later married Jesse and gave birth to twins Nicky and Alex.

Loughlin now has two children of her own, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade (who’s a beauty YouTuber).

Phillip Faraone/WireImage Lori Loughlin in February 2019.

Loughlin starred on the short-lived WB series “Summerland,” with Jesse McCartney and then-unknown Zac Efron. She also played Debbie Wilson on the hit show “90210” for several years.

She reprised her “Full House” role for “Fuller House.”

In recent years, Loughlin has made headlines for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying the scheme’s ringleader $US500,000 to guarantee their daughters’ admissions into the University of Southern California.

In May 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

Andrea Barber portrayed Kimmy Gibbler, D.J.’s best friend.

ABC Kimmy Gibbler had a crush on Uncle Jesse — and made it known.

Kimmy – who lived next door to the Tanners – often proved to be annoying.

After “Full House” ended, Barber retired from acting to focus on other aspects of her life.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Andrea Barber in March 2019.

Barber got an English degree from Whittier College and interned at the United Nations in Switzerland. During an interview with People, the actress said that she wasn’t fond of the entertainment business and “unpredictability of the profession,” which is why she took a break.

In 2017, Barber also wrote an essay for InStyle and detailed her struggles with anxiety and depression. She only returned to acting when the opportunity came up to star on “Fuller House,” which she gladly accepted.

Andrea Barber has two children, Tate and Felicity, with ex-husband Jeremy Rytky.

Steve Hale was played by Scott Weinger.

ABC Steve Hale surprised D.J. to be her high school prom date during the ‘Full House’ series finale.

Steve spent a lot of time at girlfriend D.J.’s house – and he was always eating something from the Tanner’s fridge. He returned on “Fuller House” to try and win back D.J.

Aside from acting, Weinger is now a producer and writer.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Scott Weinger in May 2019.

Weinger voiced Aladdin in the 1992 movie and TV show based on the Disney character. He also wrote and produced for series like “90210” and “Black-ish.” Weinger reprised his role as Steve for “Fuller House.”

Additionally, Weinger married Rina Mimoun in 2008 and they have one child together.

Nicky and Alex Katsopolis were played by Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit.

ABC ‘Full House’ was the first show the brothers ever appeared on.

Nicky and Alex shared the same birthday as cousin Michelle.

Blake and Dylan are all grown up, but don’t act much.

Netflix The last time fans saw the twins as Nicky and Alex was when they appeared on the Thanksgiving episode of ‘Fuller House,’ during season two.

Dylan has worked as a foley artist for shows and movies like “Furious 7,” “Black Sails,” “Game of Thrones,” “Lost in Space,” and “Castle Rock.” He earned some Primetime Emmy nominations for sound editing and won three awards.

According to Blake’s Twitter account, he’s an audio engineer. His credits include foley mixing for the film “Beyond White Space ” and shows “Castle Rock” and “FBI.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.