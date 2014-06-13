The Full Honey Moon Is Tonight

An amber-tinted moon, called a honey moon, will light up the night sky on Thursday, June 12, and into the early morning hours of Friday the 13th.

The honey moon always appears in June around the summer solstice, and this year it’s special because it happens to occur during a full moon. (The moon officially reaches its full phase at 12:13 ET a.m. on Friday morning).

The phenomenon represents another intersection of events — the fact that the full moon falls on Friday the 13th. This hasn’t happened in the month of June since June 13, 1919, and will not happen again until June 13, 2098, according to Universe Today.

Slooh will broadcast the full honey moon live starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.