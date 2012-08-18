The New Full Trailer For 'Homeland' Features An Eerie Soundtrack

Photo: Screengrab

Finally, a full “Homeland” trailer is up, and it’s two minutes of slow-building brilliance. Season two of the Emmy-nominated series can’t come soon enough.The trailer features Claire Dane‘s character Carrie Mathison going undercover with brunette hair. (Remember, last season, Mathison was canned from her CIA position.)



The lyrics, “I’ll be watching you,” from Scala & Kolacny Brothers “Every Breath You Take” cover fits perfectly with the theme for the season opener. (They’re the same minds behind the incredible version of “Creep” from “The Social Network” trailer.)

“Homeland” returns September 30 on Showtime, right after the premiere of “Dexter,” and quite possibly riding the momentum of some big Emmy wins. If nothing else, Claire Danes is a good bet to win best actress.

Check out the full trailer, and a couple of paranoia-fuelled teasers, below:

