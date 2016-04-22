The best new show on TV is free on YouTube

Are you watching “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee?” I am, and it’s so, so good.

You, however, are forgiven if you aren’t — it’s on Monday nights on TBS, so it’s basically the equivalent of a secret TV show. But there’s good news: the entire thing is available for free on YouTube!

After each episode airs on Monday nights at 10PM ET, the show goes up in chunks on YouTube. No, you don’t have to pay for some asinine TBS streaming service or plug in your cable credentials (probably your parents’ credentials anyway — admit it). You can just watch the show like a civilized human being, in convenient playlists.

Like so:

That’s this week’s episode from April 18, conveniently compiled into a playlist for easy watching on, say, your living room TV.

But why should you? Because you’re a smart, compassionate person who likes smart television obviously. Like John Oliver’s excellent HBO show “This Week Tonight,” Bee’s talk show takes arcane, common subjects and explains/dissects them in smart, cutting ways.

One perfect example is her video on superdelegates — you know, the hundreds of people who cast election-changing ballots in presidential elections, regardless of how actual voters vote? Those people. The concept of superdelegates is a complicated one that applies to everyone of voting age in the United States.

In other words: It’s the perfect nexus of complex, boring, and widely applicable for Samantha Bee to tackle. As she does here brilliantly:

The big difference with “Full Frontal” from Samantha Bee’s previous gig at “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” is perspective. Unlike Stewart, or his replacement Trevor Noah, or John Oliver at HBO, or Larry Wilmore on “The Nightly Show,” Bee is the only female talk show host covering politics. She brings that context to her incredibly funny and logic-driven pieces.

In one of her most popular pieces, Bee takes down a Texas law — “HB2” — that restricts the ability of abortion clinics to operate in the state. She sits down with Texas house of representatives lawmaker Dan Flynn and expertly tears through his thinly-veiled assertion that the law was about making women’s healthcare safer.

Here’s the exchange:

Samantha Bee: How does removing access to health care increase health care? Representative Dan Flynn: We’re not removing access to health care. We’re improving. Bee: So the intention of the law was not to do away with abortions? It was to make them impossible to acquire? Flynn: You know better than that. It’s not impossible. Anything you start cutting on people’s body, you need to have it be in a procedure that it can be healthy. Bee: Of course. You don’t cut a woman in an abortion, though.

That’s exactly the kind of gratifying exchange you can expect on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Check out the full piece right here — it’s worth every second of your time:

So, do yourself a favour and subscribe to the “Full Frontal” YouTube channel. Or just watch the show live on Monday nights at 10:30PM ET on TBS. If you, like me, are missing the kind of logical incision that Jon Stewart used to deliver four nights each week, you’ll welcome the near-perfect evolution that is “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

