Almost All Of One57's Full-Floor Units Are Gone

Photo: Courtesy of One57

If you want your own sprawling, full-floor apartment inside of glitzy One57, you better buy now or they may all be gone soon.Of the 11 full-floor units inside the still-under-construction building, there are just a few left, Dan Tubb, the director of sales for One57, told The New York Post. The building did more than $300 million in sales alone this summer and has reportedly netted sales of $1 billion in total.



To purchase a full-floor unit, you’ll have to lay out a minimum of $53 million, the base price.

The four-bedroom units start at $16.75 million, if you’re looking to make a more conservative purchase.

