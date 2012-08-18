Full 'Dexter' Trailer Reveals Season 7 Plots

That’s why you wear goggles

Photo: Screengrab

Relax, fans, the end of last season was not a dream! Dexter, everyone’s favourite serial killer, was indeed caught in the act (finally) by his sister Deb, and the next season will deal with the aftermath.



Teaser trailers showed Dex putting the pieces together, and going under the covers, but finally we are given actual footage from the upcoming season.

And it looks like a return to form following a disappointing season six.

So we don’t spoil anything for those who don’t want to watch a plot-detailing trailer, we won’t go into detail here.

We will say season seven appears to call back to season two, where Dexter was discovered by Doakes (remember him?) and was named in the press as the Bay Harbor Butcher. Will Deb end up like the ill-fated Doakes?

The penultimate season debuts September 30 on Showtime.

Check out the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

