Yahoo And MLB Giving You More Baseball Than You Ever Thought You'd Need

Are you ready for some baseball?



Like lots and lots of baseball. Like every highlight you could possibly need for the remainder of the season?

Well good. Because Yahoo Sports and Major League Baseball are launching MLB.com Full Count, a video series with game action.

The product “features live look-ins to key plays and pivotal moments and in-progress video highlights from around the league, as well as statistical data and historical footage relevant to the day’s action.”

You can find Full Count on Yahoo or MLB.com. Or follow Full Count on Twitter at @MLBFullCount. (The account had 24 followers as of 2:25 p.m.)

Full Count will be free for the remainder of the season. It will kick off in an even bigger way next year.

In 2012, MLB.com Full Count will cover the entire regular season beginning with the first full day of games. It also will expand distribution to mobile and tablet devices and further integrate scores, news, social media and fantasy baseball information. Pursuant to the agreement signed earlier this summer, MLB.com also is providing Yahoo! access to daily highlights from every game.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.