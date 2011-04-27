Full 2011 WWE Supplemental Draft Results

The 2011 WWE Draft continued on WWE.com with the supplemental draft. There is plenty of news coming out of this years’ WWE supplemental draft. A former U.S. and intercontinental champion are the biggest movers and shakers coming out of today’s draft.



I’d say the biggest move coming out of the second day draft is Daniel Bryan moving to SmackDown. The former WWE U.S. champion was picked with the first pick Tuesday (ninth overall) and moves to SmackDown for the first time in his short WWE career. With only one real clear cut babyface headliner on SmackDown, Bryan has a serious chance to make an impact on the blue brand in 2011.

The second biggest move came with the last pick of the draft. Current WWE U.S. champion Sheamus was drafted at #30 to SmackDown. Over the course of the last year Sheamus has went from WWE champion to being pinned in three minutes on RAW to Kofi Kingston.

