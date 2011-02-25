Full 2011 WWE Hall Of Fame Class Leaked

The remaining names have been leaked on the full 2011 WWE Hall of Fame class. The Road Warriors, Abdullah the Butcher, Sunny, and Bob Armstrong will join Jim Duggan and Shawn Michaels in the WWE Hall of Fame. Highlights from the ceremony will air on the USA Network on April 4.



Dave Meltzer dropped the names on a recent podcast available on F4Wrestling. com. It looks like the WWE will pay full tribute to the NWA and the Georgia territory with Bob Armstrong, Abdullah the Butcher, and the Road Warriors. All four of those men were regulars at one time or another in Georgia Championship Wrestling and headlined many shows at the Atlanta Omni. The names make sense with WrestleMania 27 and the ceremony taking place this year in Atlanta, GA.

The Road Warriors surprise me a little only because I think they are strong enough to headline a ceremony down the line. At this point they seem kind of like a throw away which is a bit disappointing considering their legacy in pro wrestling. For better or worse they were key players in the 1980s and sold out arenas around the world in their prime. If the 80s are considered the glory period of tag team wrestling, well there was no tag team more successful during that time than the Road Warriors.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.